LNZ Capital LP Acquires 6,256 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

LNZ Capital LP boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 167.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up about 2.1% of LNZ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LNZ Capital LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.74.

SEDG traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.45. 528,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

