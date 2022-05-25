Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 700 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,469,000 after acquiring an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $646,546,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,811,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 970,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WST. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of WST opened at $300.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.12 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

