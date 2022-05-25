Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 700 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.75.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $249.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.80. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $232.01 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

