Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 3,100 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 34,604 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 73,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CL King cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.