Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,900 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

DD stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average of $75.26.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

