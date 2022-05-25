Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.