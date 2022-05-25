Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $301,000 Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Crown were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crown by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,046,000 after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,601 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of CCK opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.69%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

