Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $226,000 Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Pool were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.22.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $389.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.51. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $377.52 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

