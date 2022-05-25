Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $162,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Edison International were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.04. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Edison International’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.01%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

