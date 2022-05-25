Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Welltower were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after acquiring an additional 438,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Welltower by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,127,000 after purchasing an additional 601,859 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,236,000 after purchasing an additional 949,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,663 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average of $87.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.04 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

