Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Down 3.3%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.26. Approximately 2,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,887,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.04 and a beta of 2.03.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Livent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

