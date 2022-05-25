LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.16 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.28.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in LightInTheBox by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in LightInTheBox by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

