LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.16 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.28.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter.
About LightInTheBox (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
