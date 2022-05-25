Li-S Energy Limited (ASX:LIS) Insider Hedy Cray Buys 101,750 Shares of Stock

Li-S Energy Limited (ASX:LIS – Get Rating) insider Hedy Cray acquired 101,750 shares of Li-S Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$60,032.50 ($42,576.24).

Li-S Energy Company Profile

Li-S Energy Limited engages in the development and commercialization of lithium sulphur batteries in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

