Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,149 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,254 shares of company stock worth $11,316,229 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.