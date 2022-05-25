Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after acquiring an additional 741,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 73,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after buying an additional 58,526 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,550,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $67.97.

