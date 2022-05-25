Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $279,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,747 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after buying an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $354,019,000 after buying an additional 150,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after buying an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after buying an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.03). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial cut their price target on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

