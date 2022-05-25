Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $248,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. BOKF NA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 176,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.65. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.