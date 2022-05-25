Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $244,000 in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,682,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,153,000 after buying an additional 433,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 758,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 253.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.