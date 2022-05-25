Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,791 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $160.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.29 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.14 and a 200-day moving average of $180.58.

