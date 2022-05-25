Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,139,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,670,000 after acquiring an additional 81,983 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 954,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,039,000 after acquiring an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 21.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 867,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,834,000 after acquiring an additional 155,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONE Gas stock opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

