Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,139,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,670,000 after acquiring an additional 81,983 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 954,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,039,000 after acquiring an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 21.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 867,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,834,000 after acquiring an additional 155,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONE Gas stock opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

