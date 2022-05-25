Lepricon Tops 1-Day Volume of $231.00 (L3P)

Lepricon (L3P) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Lepricon coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Lepricon has a market capitalization of $159,702.31 and approximately $231.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lepricon has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,714.02 or 0.99995576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Lepricon Profile

L3P is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Lepricon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lepricon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lepricon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lepricon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

