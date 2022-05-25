Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average of $97.04.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,065 shares of company stock worth $6,659,255. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.