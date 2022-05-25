Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $22.32.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
