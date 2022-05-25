Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.