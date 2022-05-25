Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.27. 31,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 879,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Several research firms recently commented on SWIM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $999.64 million and a P/E ratio of -12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.53 million. Latham Group had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 64.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,277,000 after buying an additional 2,946,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after buying an additional 674,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,290,000 after buying an additional 521,629 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 410,500 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

