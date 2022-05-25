Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.27. 31,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 879,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.
Several research firms recently commented on SWIM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $999.64 million and a P/E ratio of -12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 64.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,277,000 after buying an additional 2,946,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after buying an additional 674,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,290,000 after buying an additional 521,629 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 410,500 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
