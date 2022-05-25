Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) will announce $17.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.40 million and the highest is $17.50 million. Latch posted sales of $9.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full year sales of $86.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.40 million to $88.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $152.70 million, with estimates ranging from $150.40 million to $155.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Latch had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 356.40%. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTCH. Colliers Securities started coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital cut Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Latch in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenir Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Latch by 10,730.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,487,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,054,000 after buying an additional 11,381,884 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Latch during the first quarter worth $25,620,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Latch by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at about $38,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LTCH traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,746. The stock has a market cap of $295.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. Latch has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

