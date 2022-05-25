Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Lannett reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Lannett in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Lannett stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 185,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.17. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

