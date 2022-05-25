Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also commented on LSGOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Land Securities Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Land Securities Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Land Securities Group stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

