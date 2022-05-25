Lanceria One Day Volume Reaches $140,505.00 (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lanceria has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Lanceria has a market cap of $1.25 million and $140,505.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,751.64 or 0.29560610 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00502298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

