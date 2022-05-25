LABS Group Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $11,863.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,937.16 or 0.29766422 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.73 or 0.00495351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00034170 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008687 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars.

