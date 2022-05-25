KZ Cash Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. KZ Cash has a market cap of $1,807.10 and $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004636 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.18 or 0.00398889 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004657 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00189634 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.