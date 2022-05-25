Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.86, for a total value of 11,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,199,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.75, for a total value of 11,500.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.22, for a total value of 12,440.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 12,060.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.69, for a total value of 13,380.00.

Backblaze stock opened at 5.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 9.39. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of 5.28 and a one year high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 19.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLZE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Backblaze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

