Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.89.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $28,186.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,478.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

