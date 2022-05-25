Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $25.24

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.24, but opened at $24.54. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 20,500 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.