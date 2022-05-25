Kokino LLC Buys New Holdings in Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Kokino LLC bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 982,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Symbolic Logic makes up approximately 5.9% of Kokino LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kokino LLC owned 8.01% of Symbolic Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbolic Logic by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbolic Logic by 102.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symbolic Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic stock remained flat at $$1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,141. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. Symbolic Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Symbolic Logic in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 17,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,915.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 45,180 shares of company stock valued at $80,706 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Profile (Get Rating)

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

