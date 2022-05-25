Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 254,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,235,882 shares.The stock last traded at $41.80 and had previously closed at $36.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on KSS shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.87.

Get Kohl's alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 186,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.