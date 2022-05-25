KIWIGO Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Million (KGO)

KIWIGO (KGO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. KIWIGO has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $35,130.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One KIWIGO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,874.56 or 0.43326315 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00063010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00500149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033411 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,281.26 or 1.38922431 BTC.

About KIWIGO

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

