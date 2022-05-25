Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,498,000 after acquiring an additional 189,877 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.38.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,706. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

