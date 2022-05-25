Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,630,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.15 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.