Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.45 Per Share

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,176 ($27.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,381.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,513.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 1,950 ($24.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,366 ($42.36).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KWS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($43.41) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($41.53) to GBX 3,150 ($39.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,275 ($41.21).

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Ross King Graham acquired 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($27.47) per share, for a total transaction of £99,479.31 ($125,178.44). Also, insider Jon Hauck sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($28.66), for a total value of £6,059.48 ($7,624.86).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

