Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
KTCC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. 3,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,559. Key Tronic has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Saturday. They set a hold rating on the stock.
About Key Tronic (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
