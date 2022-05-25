Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

KTCC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. 3,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,559. Key Tronic has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Saturday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Key Tronic during the first quarter worth $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Key Tronic during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Key Tronic (Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.