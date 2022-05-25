KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.30. The firm has a market cap of C$11.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44.

In related news, Director Michael Winslow Kinley purchased 400,000 shares of KDA Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,500.

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

