Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 535,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $212.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,707. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

