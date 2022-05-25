Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.33.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $358.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $438.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.