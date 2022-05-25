Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 493 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $19,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333,839 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $333.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $327.97 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.27 and a 200-day moving average of $453.62.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.69.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

