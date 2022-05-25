Kava.io Price Reaches $5.62 (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00092819 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019384 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00295917 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00025548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

