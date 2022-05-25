Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE KAMN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.33. 160,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,590. The firm has a market cap of $988.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 483.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

