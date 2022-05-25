Kalmar (KALM) Hits Market Cap of $4.44 Million

Kalmar (KALM) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Kalmar has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00003115 BTC on popular exchanges. Kalmar has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $51,798.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,157.78 or 0.50934217 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 85.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00044771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00491838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00033619 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,468.80 or 1.39346305 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,788,222 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

