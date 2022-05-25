K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 21761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.
K9 Gold Company Profile (CVE:KNC)
