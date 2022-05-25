Jupiter (JUP) Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $115,642.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,384,426 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

