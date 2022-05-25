Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock opened at GBX 92.78 ($1.17) on Wednesday. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 83.51 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 109 ($1.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.32.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

