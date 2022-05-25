Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock opened at GBX 92.78 ($1.17) on Wednesday. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 83.51 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 109 ($1.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.32.
About Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust (Get Rating)
